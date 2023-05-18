Permian Basin Honor Flight holds send-off dinner

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The tenth annual Permian Basin Honor Flight is taking place this weekend. Wednesday night at the MCM Fun Dome, the board of the Permian Basin Honor Flight held a send-off dinner.

Thursday, 143 veterans, guardians, support staff, our very own Matthew Alvarez and photographer Reilly Strand and medical staff left MAF for a three-day trip to see the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

This will mark the 10th flight and will feature stops at the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and Korean War Memorial to name a few.

“We’re not done,” said Wesley Smith, Interim Flight Director. “And we’ve got veterans out there, so as we’ve got veterans from any of our generations we’re gonna keep doing this.”

The Honor Flight will return home on Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. at the Midland International Air and Space Port.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.