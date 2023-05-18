MISSING: Madeline Molina Pantoja from Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Midland Police Department, Madeline Molina Pantoja was last seen on May 10th at 1711 West Francis around 11 p.m.

The family of the 21-year-old has so far raised $20,000 in reward money.

MPD asked for public help in locating Pantoja in a Facebook post on Friday, since then the post has been shared over 5,000 times.

Six days after that Facebook post, the City of Midland released the following statement.

“Since being alerted to the disappearance of Madeline Pantoja in the early morning hours of Friday, May 12, 2023, Detectives with the Midland Police Department have been working 24 hours a day using every tool and asset available to locate Madeline and discover the facts leading to her disappearance. The MPD remains in contact with the family regarding the investigation.

The Midland Police Department will continue searching and asks the public to contact the Police Department with any information that may lead to her whereabouts at (432) 685-7108″

