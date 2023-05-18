Keep Big Spring Beautiful unveils new gateway monument

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Big Spring Beautiful’s unveiled their biggest beautification project yet, a gateway monument.

The monument is located on the West entrance into town connecting Big Spring Exit 174 and I-20.

“Keep Big Spring Beautiful picks up trash a lot but that isn’t all we do. We do the monuments, we do beautification projects and I think that motivates me because I live here and I want it to be a nice town,” said KBSB President Susan Mclellan.

The design is 17.5 ft tall and weighs 42,000 pounds.

The project first began in 2019.

“It just makes me proud that Keep Big Spring Beautiful got it done and that it’s a nice addition to Big Spring,” said Mclellan.

KBSB put in $11,130 and the Convention and Visitors Bureau gave $45,000 for the project.

The City of Big Spring will maintain the monument. They hope in the future to have four of these monuments at every entryway into Big Spring

“It’s something that the city or the citizens can be proud of coming into town and maybe people will notice it and stop,” said Mclelland.

Mclellan says having completed this project gives Keep Big Spring Beautiful more goals to try to beautify Big Spring in a good way.

