ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, March 19th, 2023: A cold front will arrive in West Texas later on Friday bringing a few more showers and thunderstorms...gusty north winds and cooler temperatures. An isolated strong to severe storm is not out of the question across the northern Permian Basin.

Armed Forces Day weekend looks milder with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing across the Trans-Pecos and mountain areas. Temperatures will warm up some next week as an isolated shower/t-storm continue in the forecast.

