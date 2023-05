(KOSA) - Being at the top of your graduating class doesn’t come easy. For Kenley Seabourn, that meant overcoming a lot of challenges and staying determined to reach her goals.

One of her goals was to become the Valedictorian of her class, which she has now achieved.

CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez spoke to her about seeing her hard work and dedication pay off.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.