Manor Park residents celebrating Older Americans Month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - May is Older Americans Month, a time to celebrate older adults and the impact they have on communities.

“I feel like it’s very important to celebrate older Americans especially so that we can remain more active and live a fuller life with dignity,” said Manor Park Resident Barbara Stooksberry.

Manor Park is celebrating this month with a number of events for their residents. Residents Barbara Stooksberry and Lynn Gibson are both very active in the Manor Park community.

“We stay very busy, very active and I think it really helps us as far as our mental and physical and emotional acuity and keeps us I think aging gracefully,” said Stooksberry.

Gibson has been a resident at Manor Park for several years. He says he stays involved and works at Meals on Wheels every morning.

“I get to meet a lot of younger people and it’s enjoyable to get to know the people of the community and help support different venues,” said Gibson.

There is a growing older population. Gibson says older Americans are important to Midland and will be even more important in the future.

Stooksberry says it’s vital to integrate generations so younger Americans understand the elderly aren’t all having issues with their minds and bodies.

