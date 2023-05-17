High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say

Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.(WANF | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say a high school student has died in a crash involving a train.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Logan Blueher died on Monday when his vehicle was hit by a train.

WTHI reports that it appears Blueher went around a stop arm at the crossing and the train struck his SUV.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was a senior at South Vigo High School.

School officials confirmed Blueher’s death. They said he was set to graduate in a couple of weeks with plans to attend Purdue University in the fall.

“Logan was funny, smart and loyal. He loved his car, his friends and most of all he loved animals,” the high school shared.

According to the school, Blueher worked at the Heritage Animal Hospital and it will honor him at graduation with a project to help animals within the community.

“We are hurting today, and we are praying for peace and comfort for Logan’s family and loved ones at this time,” the school shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Fatal Crash graphic
Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fatal crash
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
Bob Hopkins decided to become a nurse at 45 years old.
Man explains why he became a nurse at 45 years old
Three other people were transported to hospitals after the fatal crash, police said.
4 high schoolers die, 3 other people injured in crash near Chicago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage as he heads to Japan; US debt limit standoff looms