ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two will stay in the forecast for the middle part of the week...but they look to be hit and miss. Temperatures will warm up some and into the 90s over the next couple of days. A dryline will sharpen up over West Texas on Thursday and put a few strong to severe storms in the forecast by the afternoon hours.

A cold front will arrive just in time for the weekend dropping temperatures some and keeping slight chances of rain in the forecast for the Armed Forces Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.