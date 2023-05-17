CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, March 18th, 2023

A few thunderstorms...some strong...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/17/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, March 18th, 2023: Isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are back in the forecast on Thursday afternoon as a dryline sets up across West Texas. Any strong to severe storms look to be across the eastern Permian Basin into the lower Trans-Pecos. Heavy rain will also be a possibility with some of the stronger storms.

A cold front will arrive on Friday evening putting the chance of more strong to severe storms in the forecast for about the same areas...but the front will also bring some much milder temperatures for the Armed Forces Day weekend.

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 17th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 16th, 2023