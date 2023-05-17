Alternative routes provided as Midkiff bridge at I-20 begins to be demolished

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - As TXDOT begins the process of demolishing the Midkiff bridge at Interstate 20, the county has some alternative routes.

Attached is a map, follow the green lines that delineate that route.

Map (Midland County)

ALTERNATE ROUTE 1 - Begin at the intersection of Interstate 20 and SCR 1232 (South Loop 250). Follow SCR 1232 South until you reach WCR 140. From there, turn East (Left) onto WCR 140. Follow WCR 140 until you reach SH 349 (Rankin Hwy).

ALTERNATE ROUTE 2 - Begin at the intersection of Interstate 20 and SCR 1232 (South Loop 250). Follow SCR 1232 South until you reach WCR 120. From there, turn East (Left) onto WCR 120. Turn North (Left) onto SCR 1223 1/2. Follow SCR 1223 1/2 to WCR 116. Turn North (Left) onto WCR 116. Follow WCR 116 until you reach SCR 1220. Turn South (Right) onto SCR 1220 until you reach WCR 118. Turn east (Left) on WCR 118. Follow WCR 118 until you react SCR 1210 (Midkiff Road). Stop at the temporary Traffic signal. Turn South (Right) at SCR 1210. Follow SCR 1210 until you reach WCR 140. From there, turn East (Left) onto WCR 140. Follow WCR 140 until you reach SH 349 (Rankin Hwy).

ALTERNATE ROUTE 3 - This Route will be available in mid-July of 2023. Begin at the intersection of Interstate 20 and SCR 1232 (South Loop 250). Follow SCR 1232 South until you reach Antelope Trail. Turn West (Right) onto Antelope Trail. Follow Antelope Trail until you reach SCR 1250. Turn North (Right). Follow SCR 1250 until you reach the intersection of SCR 1250 and Interstate 20.

