89-year-old Odessa woman celebrates 45,000+ volunteer hours at local hospital

Ms. Faye Smith MCH
By Matthew Alvarez
Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve visited Medical Center Hospital in Odessa for any reason, you may have seen Faye Smith’s smiling face.

“I look forward to coming every day,” said Faye Smith, a Volunteer for MCH.

Through these halls, Ms. Faye Smith has helped countless patients, visitors, and staff.

She’s been a Volunteer here at MCH for over two decades.

“She has been here over 21 years and has accumulated 46,000 hours of volunteer service,” said Adina Crain, Volunteer Services Manager for MCH.

Even after years of volunteer work, she continues her mission and purpose to simply lend a helping hand.

“That was the way I was raised, help everybody, it may be Jesus knocking at your door,” said Smith.

Her service has proven to be invaluable.

“Well, I can definitely tell you that Ms. Faye is a treasure. She comes every day with a smile on her face. She’s willing to help anyone,” said Crain.

Ms. Faye wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It means that I can help others, it’s my life!” Smith exclaimed.

A true servant’s heart seekings nothing in return.

Over the years she has met so many people in the best of times and the worst. But, through it all she’s been there to help.

“Like I say, it makes you feel like you’re doing something to help others,” Smith explained.

Ms. Faye recently celebrated her 89th birthday with some of her MCH colleagues.

Ms. Faye believes that age is just a number and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m going to do it as long as I can,” said Smith.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering at Medical Center Hospital, click here!

