Teacher suspended after student dresses as KKK leader for class assignment

It comes after a student was videotaped in a Ku Klux Klan costume on a school bus.
By Phil Pendleton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A middle school teacher in southern Kentucky has been suspended while a controversial assignment is being investigated.

It comes after a video came to light of a student dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume on a school bus.

Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the video stemmed from an assignment with middle school students dressing up as historical figures.

One student wanted to dress up Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate army general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. The student was reportedly given permission by the teacher to dress as Forrest.

Whit Whitaker with the Lexington Fayette NAACP said this is the kind of thing that’s happening far too often all across the U.S.

“This is nothing new. This is stuff the country endorses. It has happened in Pittsburgh schools, happened in California, happened in Texas,” said Whitaker.

Richardson said he is disappointed and embarrassed by the incident. He said he hopes the school and community realize that this does not represent the character of students and staff at the middle school or the district as a whole.

A video seen circulating on social media wrongly identifies the teacher at the center of this controversy, according to Richardson. He said the teacher wrongly identified is completely innocent in the matter and needs to be treated as much.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
Emergency landing at MAF
Emergency landing at Midland International Air and Space Port

Latest News

FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him.
WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher
The woman told police she jumped out of the moving van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road exit...
Woman jumps out of moving van on interstate to escape kidnapping, police say
Mich Etzel
New principal introduced at Legacy High School
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools