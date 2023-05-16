Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fatal crash.

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(Pixabay via MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash on HWY 158 & FM 1936.

When they arrived, OFR says they found an accident involving a Ford F150 & semi-truck. Two people were in the F150, one of which was thrown from the vehicle and died.

The other occupant was taken to MCH with non-life-threatening injuries.

