Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fatal crash.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash on HWY 158 & FM 1936.
When they arrived, OFR says they found an accident involving a Ford F150 & semi-truck. Two people were in the F150, one of which was thrown from the vehicle and died.
The other occupant was taken to MCH with non-life-threatening injuries.
