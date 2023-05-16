New principal introduced at Legacy High School

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced the appointment of Mich Etzel to be the next principal at Legacy High School Tuesday morning.

It’s a return home for Etzel, who was born and raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High School.

“My entire family is from Midland, so this is a homecoming for me,” said Etzel. “Midland is what made me who I am, and I am thrilled to come back to serve this community and these students.”

Despite being from Midland, and graduating from UTPB, Etzel chose to begin her career 21 years ago in Central and Southeast Texas. She served in several districts working as a teacher, department chair, and head volleyball coach during those early years.

After earning her master’s in educational leadership from Texas Tech, she accepted her first administrative role as assistant principal at Midland Freshman High School. Since then, she has held two principalships: the first at Breckenridge ISD and most recently at Columbus High School.

“I believe challenges exist in education,” she said. “But when people are willing to try an idea or process that is best for kids, the possibilities to overcome those boundaries are boundless.”

While in Southeast Texas, MISD says she championed multiple initiatives, including developing a School Servant Leadership program, promoting school-wide learning walks to continuously evaluate and improve teaching and learning, and expanding CTE offerings.

“Ms. Etzel is a driven leader who has shown the ability to lead educators and provide opportunities for students,” said MISD Deputy Superintendent Robert Cedillo. “I am confident in her ability to continue the tradition of excellence at Legacy High School.”

Etzel will assume the role of LHS principal on June 1.

