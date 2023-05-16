Midland road improvements continue with demolition of Midkiff bridge

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, phased demolition of the Midkiff Bridge begins May 31. The Cotton Flat Bridge demolition will follow.

Rendering of finished roads
Rendering of finished roads(TxDOT)

TxDOT says that the new bridge will see a decrease in bridge strikes on I-20 by trucks and provides accessible pedestrian walkways.

Because of the Midkiff closure, drivers will need to plan for alternate routes and provide extra time for travel.

When the existing bridge is closed, both Midkiff and Cotton Flat will be unavailable for north-south travel across I-20.


TxDOT includes that, the existing bridge is closed, and both Midkiff and Cotton Flat will be unavailable for travel across I-20.

Midkiff Road is expected to reopen in early spring of 2024. Cotton Flat Road will reopen shortly after in spring 2024.

