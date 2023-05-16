Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments
Fatal Crash graphic
Odessa Fire Rescue responds to fatal crash

Latest News

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Debt ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip
Lauren Hewski, 18, died in a crash an hour after receiving her associate degree. She planned to...
Star student killed on the way to celebratory lunch with parents after getting degree
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds