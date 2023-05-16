ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, May 16th, 2023: Widely scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico over the next few days. Temperatures will slowly warm up through the rest of the week...allowing for more daytime heating to kick off showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will arrive just in time for the weekend dropping temperatures some and keeping slight chances of rain in the forecast.

