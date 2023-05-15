Permian Basin area foundation awards $1.8 million in grants

By Micah Allen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,837,500 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its spring community grant cycle.

Grants Administrator Raymond Williams said, “The Foundation is honored to extend support to so many organizations throughout the Permian Basin and Trans Pecos region. These non-profits are not only advocates for progress, but conduits for change as well, and we are grateful to support them.”

Grants were made to the following organizations:

Basin Theatre Works

Big Bend Conservancy

Big Bend Conservation Alliance

Bynum School

Casa de Amigos of Midland, Inc.

Cassatt in the Basin

Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute

Community Children’s Clinic

Comp-U-Dopt

Fix West Texas

Frontier CASA

Marathon Primary Care Services, Inc

McDonald Observatory

Midland Fair Havens

Midland Historical Society

Midland Shared Spaces, Inc.

Mission Center Adult Day Service

Odessa College Foundation

PermiaCare

Permian Basin Mission Center

Reflection Ministries of Texas

Texas Lions Camp, Inc.

West Texas Gifts of Hope

The Foundation manages two community grant cycles each year. Fall grant applications are due on October 1, 2023. Visit pbaf.org to apply.

