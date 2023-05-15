Permian Basin area foundation awards $1.8 million in grants
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,837,500 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its spring community grant cycle.
Grants Administrator Raymond Williams said, “The Foundation is honored to extend support to so many organizations throughout the Permian Basin and Trans Pecos region. These non-profits are not only advocates for progress, but conduits for change as well, and we are grateful to support them.”
Grants were made to the following organizations:
Basin Theatre Works
Big Bend Conservancy
Big Bend Conservation Alliance
Bynum School
Casa de Amigos of Midland, Inc.
Cassatt in the Basin
Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute
Community Children’s Clinic
Comp-U-Dopt
Fix West Texas
Frontier CASA
Marathon Primary Care Services, Inc
McDonald Observatory
Midland Fair Havens
Midland Historical Society
Midland Shared Spaces, Inc.
Mission Center Adult Day Service
Odessa College Foundation
PermiaCare
Permian Basin Mission Center
Reflection Ministries of Texas
Texas Lions Camp, Inc.
West Texas Gifts of Hope
The Foundation manages two community grant cycles each year. Fall grant applications are due on October 1, 2023. Visit pbaf.org to apply.
