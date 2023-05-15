Odessa Police respond to rollover crash on University

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say Friday at around 12:53 p.m., OPD responded to University and Adams in reference to a major crash.

Police say an investigation found that the driver of a GMC pickup attempted to turn eastbound onto University fast to avoid traffic. The driver of the pickup lost control and went off the road before hitting a fence and rolling the pickup on its side.

The driver of the pickup received a citation for failure to control speed and there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.