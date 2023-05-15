Odessa man dies in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reports a crash 11 miles north of Big Spring has left one man dead.

Jaime Romero Alvarado,35, of Odessa was driving northbound on SH 350 near mile marker 319. A semi-truck was going southbound on SH 350 when it began to skid on the wet roadway.

The semi went across the northbound lanes and crashed into Alvarado’s truck. Alvarado died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.