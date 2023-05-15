Midland Police Kids Academy returns Summer 2023

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has announced their Kids Academy will return for the Summer of 2023.

The Kids Academy will begin Monday, June 5, thru Friday, June 9, at the MLK Community Center at 2300 Butternut Lane.

The program will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

These classes are free for children grades, 1st through 6th grade.

Midland Police Department says the objective is to build a relationship with the youth and the community through fun and engaging activities in areas of problem-solving, fitness, and team-building concepts.

New applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis for the 30 available spots, and those who have been through the class may be considered if there are any open spots remaining.

The application can be downloaded below and returned by email to the Community Relations Office. The application must include the signature of a parent or guardian.

The deadline to apply is Monday, May 29, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Rodriguez at jrodriguez@midlandtexas.gov.

Download and fill out the Registration Form and return them by email to jrodriguez@midlandtexas.gov.

