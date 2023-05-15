Midland County Commissioners hold special meeting about Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In a meeting at the beginning of May, the Midland County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to terminate the contract between the county and Horseshoe Hospitality.

Monday, Midland County held a special meeting for the commissioner’s court to discuss and take action on management and operation at the Horseshoe.

Midland County Commissioners talked about 3 agenda items.

The first was to discuss and take action on management and operation at the Horseshoe, the second discuss and take action on contract services and/or personnel and the third discuss and take action on hiring outside counsel.

Since Judge Terry Johnson took over as the county judge nearly six years ago he and Horseshoe management have not seen eye to eye on how the entertainment facility should be run and managed.

“It’s that way because I used the facility and I didn’t like the way me as a customer was treated or me as a taxpayer was treated,” said Judge Terry Johnson, Midland County Judge

Johnson said enough is enough and wanted to end the partnership. His goal is to take back the Horseshoe and give it to the taxpayers.

“Again I keep reiterating we’ve spent 58 million dollars in that facility and it’s time we have a say on how it’s run and the benefit of it for the taxpayers,” said Johnson

During the special meeting, one of the items that were approved was tasking the HR department for the county to come up with a job description for a venue manager for the Horseshoe.

“Manage the facility, deal with the employees that are there, deal with the bookings, deal with the setup of the venue. Just things like that. Not looking so much for a promoter or a marketing expert. This time we’re just looking for someone that can manage the facility and manage it well to the best interest if the county taxpayers” said, Johnson

And the final topic discussed today for the special commissioner’s court was to seek outside counsel.

“If this does go to litigation, it’s gonna be very mild and our county attorney wears many hats and he is pretty much our only source of defense if you will. So outside council would just be better to turn it over to outside council” said Johnson

A reminder, last week Judge Johnson said events that are currently planned at the Horseshoe will continue to happen.

The county set up a hotline you can call if you have questions about your event.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.