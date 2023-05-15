Midland Animal Services starts modified schedule Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Tuesday, the Midland Animal Services schedule will be modified.

According to the city, Animal Services will be closed for public visits on Tuesdays to allow shelter staff to better focus on caring for the animals and cleaning the facility. However, field operations and on-call staff will be available during normal hours.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Sunday - Closed

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - Closed (Field operations and on-call staff will be available)

Wednesday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

