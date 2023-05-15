Grady ISD students headed to UIL state speech and academic competitions

GRADY, Texas (KOSA) - Grady will be sending eight students to compete at the State UIL Speech and Academic tournament May 17-18 in Austin.

Senior Austin Aaron will be making his second trip to state and will be competing in Computer Science. He is a member of the 1st-place regional team. Austin previously qualified for State in 2022 as a member of the One Act Play cast.

Senior Logan Aaron will be making his second trip to state and will be competing in Computer Science. He is a member of the 1st-place regional team. Logan previously qualified for State in 2022 as a member of the One Act Play crew.

Senior Colt Carson will be making his third trip to State in Computer Science. He has been in the top fifteen for the last two years at the state level. This is his first year to qualify with a team.

Senior Ashlynn Peugh will be making her seventh trip to state in nine events. Ashlynn will be competing in Lincoln Douglas Debate and Persuasive Speaking. Earlier this year Ashlynn was named the 1A Congressional Debate Champion. In 2022 she placed 3rd in Persuasive, 4th in Congress and 6th in LD Debate at the state level, and in 2021 she placed 5th in LD Debate. Peugh’s trip to state in May will mark a school record for State Qualifiers and medalists.

Senior Kinlee Young will be making her second trip to state. She will be competing in Ready Writing. This is Kinlee’s second trip to State. She previously qualified in 2202 as a member of the One Act Play cast.

Junior Aspen Durham will be making her second trip to State. She will be competing in two Journalism events, News Writing and Editorial Writing. She was named the Regional Champion in Editorial Writing. Aspen previously attended state as a member of the 2022 One Act Play cast.

Junior Briley Harrell will be making her second trip to state. She will be competing in Informative Speaking. This is Briley’s second trip to State. She previously qualified in 2202 as a member of the One Act Play cast. Briley also served as a member of the Speech Honor Crew in 2022.

Freshman Katherine Burns will be making her State debut in Computer Science. She is the Regional Champion and a member of the 1st place team. She is currently ranked second in the state after the regional level.

These Wildcats are set for a Fire Truck send-off on the morning of May 16th provided by the Martin County Volunteer Fire Department.

