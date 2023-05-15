Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.
FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said.

Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities.

Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured.

“The safety of our workers and the community is our top priority, and a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident,” Marathon said in a statement.

Texas City police said that by Monday afternoon the fire was under control and contained in the facility. The company had earlier said it had accounted for all workers.

Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.

In March, an explosion and fire at a facility owned by INEOS Phenol in nearby Pasadena, Texas, left one injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments
Juan Pedro Tellez
Midland man sentenced to 40 years in prison after shaking a baby
Emergency landing at MAF
Emergency landing at Midland International Air and Space Port

Latest News

Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of...
Recalled infant formula being distributed after initial notice, FDA says
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staffers; suspect in custody
Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at...
Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’