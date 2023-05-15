DPS locates/recovers 30 children in human trafficking operation

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On May 9, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division ran a missing and exploited child operation.

The operation’s goal was to find or recover children reported missing in Midland and Ector counties. In addition, the process targeted people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend people suspected to be involved in human trafficking.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including DPS’ CID, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Odessa and Midland Police Departments, Ector and Midland County Sheriff’s Offices, United States Marshal Services, Midland and Ector ISD Police Departments, Ector and Midland County District Attorney’s Offices.

In addition, the operation was assisted by multiple civilian entities: DFPS/CPS, Harmony Homes Children’s Advocacy Center, Midland Rape Crisis Children’s Advocacy Center, DPS Victims Services, Midland County Juvenile Probation Office, Midland Memorial and Odessa Medical Center SANE nurses.

As a result of this operation, a total of 30 children were located or recovered. The age of youngest child recovered was 13 years of age.

Special Agents were also able to identify and open additional investigations.

These operations highlight the partnership between local and state law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please get in touch with the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

