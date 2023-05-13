Midlander Regina Stock crowned Mrs. Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midlander Regina Stock was crowned this year’s Mrs. Texas America. A title she didn’t think she’d win.

“I was really proud to go represent West Texas because I’m from Andrews, Odessa and Midland and we don’t have a lot of pageants out here,” said Stock.

The Mrs. America organization is targeted towards married women.

In the past, to compete in the Miss America and Miss USA system you couldn’t be married or have kids.

“I used to do pageants and I thought I was done when I got married and I had kids. I thought ‘oh well there goes my pageant life you know’ and then to find this system that’s targeted towards mothers and women with children was really life changing,” said Stock.

Stock prepared every day for three months leading up to the Mrs. Texas pageant in Corsicana.

“I had an interview coach, I did several sessions with her. There’s a lot of fittings going shopping for your wardrobe obviously getting it all altered and then walking. There’s a lot of walking in heels in front of mirrors. It’s very awkward when you go to the gym and use their mirrors there,” said Stock.

In three months Stock will represent Texas in the Mrs. America competition in Vegas.

“Wearing the state of Texas across my chest im going for it I’m going for Mrs. America absolutely I’m gonna put 110% into it and like I said being from such a small town I’m so proud to represent Texas because it’s such a big deal,” said Stock.

Stock says if anyone is interested in pageants and doesn’t know how to get involved they can reach out to her and she would love to help.

