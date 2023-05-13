CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, May 13th, 2023

Rain chances increasing..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/12/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, May 13th, 2023: Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the Mother’s Day weekend and bring the threat of heavy rain and possible flooding to West Texas. Temperatures will cool off quite a bit and stay in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday

More rain is in the forecast early next week as another disturbance and cold front move in...continuing the threat of some heavy rain.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this rain and thunderstorm event!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/12/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/12/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 12th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/11/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 12th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/11/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/11/23 PM