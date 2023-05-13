ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, May 13th, 2023: Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the Mother’s Day weekend and bring the threat of heavy rain and possible flooding to West Texas. Temperatures will cool off quite a bit and stay in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday

More rain is in the forecast early next week as another disturbance and cold front move in...continuing the threat of some heavy rain.

More rain is in the forecast early next week as another disturbance and cold front move in...continuing the threat of some heavy rain.

