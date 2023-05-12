Terlingua man dies in Brewster County crash

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, John Bainbridge Ryan,75, has died after a crash 44 miles south of Alpine.

Ryan was driving south on SH 118 in a curve when it swerved into the north lane for unknown reasons and hit a vehicle going north. Ryan’s passenger was taken to a hospital in Odessa where he is said to be in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation at this time.

