(KOSA) - As you know High School seniors are gearing up for what’s next in life.

But for one senior CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez spoke with, working hard continuously has paid off as she has risen to the top of her class.

Meet Sumner Pannell, the Valedictorian of the Midland Senior High School graduating class of 23′.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.