Senior Salute: Alejandra Reyes
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 Matthew Alvarez continues his series spotlighting West Texas outstanding seniors with Permian’s Alejandra Reyes.

Along with being a high school senior, Reyes currently has a job as a CNA. She loves her community and volunteers to do things like teen court. She also excels in the classroom with some of the most dual credit hours at Permian. She has plans to go to Texas Tech Health Sciences Center-Odessa to get her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Matthew Alvarez discovers what inspires her to give back to her community.

