OPD investigating shooting near Permian High School
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to shots being fired near Permian High School.
According to OPD, a man in a car fired rounds at another car.
OPD says, one male subject is detained, and the investigation is ongoing.
There were no reports of any injuries and no threat to the school.
