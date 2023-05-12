Odessa Police investigating shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at 222 North Dixie.

Salatiel Valenzuela, 24, of Odessa was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center without incident.

On Thursday at around 6:5 p.m., Odessa Police went to a call of shots fired, while en route, officers were told of a gunshot victim with the shooter still on scene. Upon arriving, officers found the victim, Adrian Aragon, 22, on the ground of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Adrian was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. Based on facts and circumstances found during the investigation, Valenzuela was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.