Odessa Police investigating shooting

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at 222 North Dixie.

Salatiel Valenzuela, 24, of Odessa was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center without incident.

On Thursday at around 6:5 p.m., Odessa Police went to a call of shots fired, while en route, officers were told of a gunshot victim with the shooter still on scene. Upon arriving, officers found the victim, Adrian Aragon, 22, on the ground of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Adrian was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. Based on facts and circumstances found during the investigation, Valenzuela was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments

Latest News

Senior Salute: Kayan Johnson
Senior Salute: Kayan Johnson
Senior Salute: Sumner Pannell
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Tygra
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Tygra
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Tygra