Midlanders react to abused dog rescued off of I-20

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you follow the Permian Basin Animal Advocates Facebook page, you may have seen a post of a dog named Gunther, with his mouth and legs taped.

Since happening, many people are still looking for answers as to why.

On that post, it says once Gunther was freed, he immediately started playing with the man that rescued him.

It’s not known how long he was out there, but they believe it was days.

“What we do is not enough. Because you’re helping one, but there’s so many others out there that continue to pop up. And the worst is when there are no fosters available, and that dog has nowhere to go. And you wanna help it so bad, but you can’t.” said Desirae Ryan, Gunther’s foster parent.

Gunther was found two miles off of I-20 in Midland.

His foster parent says he looked as if he was stung by bees on his mouth multiple times.

He has adapted well with his foster parents and the other dogs that they have, but are worried that this is becoming too common.

“We did have a recent case. Her name was Sadie and she actually was tied by the mouth with rope. And the rope was on her mouth for so long that it sunk into her lips.” said Ryan.

Ryan has been fostering Gunther for the last two days.

Gunther’s face was swollen when they first got him, but he was given medication that helped him recover quickly.

This video has even got the attention of city leaders.

“I think it’s absolutely pathetic. That somebody would even do that. And I think it just shows that we have a greater issues here in Midland and Midland County.” said Midland City Councilmember, Amy Stretcher-Burkes.

Animal cruelty by abandonment is a misdemeanor class A in Midland County.

Though they don’t know the person that did this, Stretcher-Burkes made it clear what the cities intentions are.

“I think it’s important that if we do find the individual, that we prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. I mean we’re taking this seriously and we need to crack down on this and it’s unacceptable. It’s just a gateway for something further.” said Stretcher-Burkes.

If you want to help out Gunther and other dogs like him, there’s going to be a yard sale and the profits will go toward the PBAA.

It will be held Saturday May 20th from 8AM to 1PM at 4203 Crestgate Ave, Midland TX 79707.

