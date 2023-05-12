Man arrested in Marfa for possession of Child Pornography

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - According to an affidavit obtained by CBS7, FBI agents and local law enforcement, executed a search warrant for a house on North Austin Street in Marfa, near the elementary school. The search warrant was for the search and seizure of all electronics in the custody of or used by Patricio Javier Serrano.

Upon arriving at the home, officers found Serrano’s cell phone which he refused to unlock.

According to the affidavit, Serrano was then tricked into opening his phone, and the device was immediately taken from him.

After a quick look through the phone officers discovered multiple pieces of child pornography in the form of pictures and video.

According to the affidavit, all of these items appeared to have underage boys performing sexual acts.

Serrano has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

