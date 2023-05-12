City of Odessa rejects funding toward recycling center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re an Odessa resident that wants to recycle, then it’s only about a 17 mile drive to Midland.

After the last Odessa city council meeting, they voted against funding the Odessa recycling center.

A while back, the Odessa Recycle Center announced on its page that it will be closed for the month of may due to renovations.

However, the city council agreed that it is in best interest for them to focus on other projects.

In the last council meeting, the Odessa Director of Public Works, Thomas Kerr said that a contract with BRI INC in Midland and the city of Odessa would cost over $160,000 every fiscal year. But after Tuesday’s city council meeting, the time machine may stay in the past.

“The deficit will increase. If people still want to recycle, they’ll still be able to recycle the city of Odessa, in my opinion, would not need to be in this any longer. For the reason that it just doesn’t make financial sense,” said Odessa Mayor Javier Joven.

CBS7 got a statement from the city of Odessa which reads, “The program has been paused as we evaluate and develop a plan that is more efficient and properly addresses an eco-friendly program.”

At the moment Odessans have to drive to Midland if they want to recycle, but there’s a Midland resident that can help with those issues.

“We’ve been always thinking about our last four years that we’ve been doing business about expanding over to Odessa. We’re mainly a hauler we do curbside recycling pick up.” said Brad Connel, Owner of B&K Recycling.

Connel has a full time job as a troop leader in the boy scouts.

On his free time, he drives around the Midland area picking up cans, plastic, cardboard and more.

“So I’m talking with some people in North-West Odessa that are interested. And Gardendale right now. Maybe adding that piece on and you know if people get in contact with me then I’d be glad to entertain starting a route out to Odessa or multiple routes if we need to.” said Connel.

Connel says he didn’t know about the decision made by the city council and that it explains why in the last 48 hours he’s received calls from people outside of Midland asking about his services.

With the increase in customers, Connel may even need to hire some employees to help with different routes.

