Title 42 set to expire at midnight

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Title 42, the Trump-Era order that put in place health restrictions that played a key role in deporting migrants during covid is set to expire at 11:59 EST tonight.

The same issue of Title 42 was discussed by the Supreme Court back in December, but they voted 5-4 on keeping it in place others by the border view Title 42 differently

“It’s time to get away from Title 42, however, we’re going to experience some pain at our immediate border communities once Title 42 goes away,” said Thaddeus Cleveland, Terrell County Sheriff

Back when Title 42 was introduced, the Trump administration said it was a way to fight against Covid-19, and to protect not just U.S. citizens but also the people that would be affected first by migrants crossing, our border patrol agents.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, agents over the last 5 months have seen nearly half a million people cross the southern border and this week is lining up to be one of the harder weeks for the border patrol.

“We’re already seeing an extreme amount of apprehensions. More than we’ve seen before. Monday over 10,000, Tuesday over 11,000. I haven’t seen Wednesday’s count. But we’re already seeing the impact on our border community” said Cleveland

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats on the migrant crisis Thursday, hours before the official end of Title 42.

McConnell laid the blame squarely at the feet of Democrats and the policies of the Biden administration.

“Every Senate Democrat voted in unison to let Title 42 lapse with no better solution in place,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader of the United States Senate

With Title 42 looming, President Joe Biden met with Mexico’s president on Monday for an hour about issues surrounding the border.

“We’re doing all we can, The answer is, it remains to be seen. We’ve gotten overwhelming cooperation from Mexico. It remains to be seen. It’s going to be chaotic for a while” said Joe Biden, President of the United States

And with the potential chaos around the corner, Governor Abbott is deploying the Texas national guard to man black hawk helicopters and c-130s, and specially trained national guard members for the Texas tactical border force.

“They will be deployed to hotspots along the border to intercept, to repel, and to turn back migrants who are trying to enter Texas illegally,” said Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas

Brownsville, El Paso, and other Texas cities are already feeling the impact of an influx in people at the border but Representative Tony Gonzales believes that it won’t stop at those areas and will make their way to parts of Texas hundreds of miles from the border.

“When you don’t have a plan the crisis boils over. And it’s not just the communities on the border. It’s communities hundreds of miles from the border. Don’t think for one minute that cities like Odessa and Midland and Pecos and all these other areas and Monohans won’t be impacted because we already are but we’ll be impacted even more” said Tony Gonzales, R-TX 23rd District

Title 42 is set to expire at 11:59 EST on Thursday, May 11th. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes and Title 42 is renewed again.

