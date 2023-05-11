Permian student arrested for bringing a weapon to school

Permian High School
Permian High School(KTLE Foto de archivo)
By Lauren Munt
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County ISD, Thursday afternoon district police arrested a 9th-grade student at Permian High School for Places Weapons Prohibited, and Theft of a Firearm.

According to the district, a PHS staff member saw a student acting suspiciously outside the building and reported it to the campus police.

Officers went to that area and found a weapon hidden in bushes but the student had left.

Police located the boy, confirmed he did at one time have possession of the weapon, and arrested him.

ECISD says that safety is the district’s priority, and there are many precautions in place at all schools to keep students and staff safe.

ECISD would like to remind everyone, if you see something, say something.

The district says, “We are very thankful to our staff member who noticed behavior that was out of the ordinary and immediately reported it.

We also want to thank our ECISD officers and campus leaders who quickly identified the student, located him, and took him into custody.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart

Latest News

Title 42 set to expire at midnight
Title 42 set to expire at midnight
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Title 42 set to expire at midnight
Midland Fire Department
House in Midland ‘total loss’ after fire
Horseshoe Hospitality to continue management at Midland County Horseshoe despite termination