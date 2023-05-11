OPD responds to threat at West Walmart

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday at around 8:38 a.m., OPD says they responded to 2450 NW Loop 338 in reference to a subject with a gun.

According to police, an unknown man called dispatch and said that he was at Walmart with a gun. OPD responded and Walmart was immediately evacuated.

There was never an active shooter and no reports of any injuries. There is currently no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.