OPD responds to threat at West Walmart

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday at around 8:38 a.m., OPD says they responded to 2450 NW Loop 338 in reference to a subject with a gun.

According to police, an unknown man called dispatch and said that he was at Walmart with a gun. OPD responded and Walmart was immediately evacuated.

There was never an active shooter and no reports of any injuries. There is currently no threat to the public.

