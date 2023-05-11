Midland County Horseshoe Arena management to continue work despite termination

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to terminate the contract between the county and Horseshoe Hospitality. It was a controversial decision that President of Horseshoe Hospitality Joe Kelley says is a breach of their contract.

“We have a binding contract that requires us to operate the horseshoe in a professional way and that’s what we’re doing,” said Kelley.

Kelley saw the item on the agenda but couldn’t access any information even after filing an open records request.

“I was completely blindsided,” said Kelley.

There are still 17 months left on the contract they intend to honor.

On Monday, Judge Terry Johnson said he would visit the horseshoe this week.

“They sent their HR director and facilities director out here to try and speak with our employees which is tortious interference with my operation and we asked them to leave and in both cases they left,” said Kelley.

As summer approaches, so do a number of large events at the Horseshoe, including the University of Texas Permian Basin graduation this weekend.

“It’s not just UTPB this weekend we have people calling today wanting commitments for October, November and next March,” said Kelley.

The decision has raised concern…

“My phone has been blowing up off the wall with clients who are very upset and very concerned. I’ve had two calls a day from UTPB wanting to make sure things are good. Clients, cancer society, Shell Energy, oilfield helping hands,” said Kelley.

Kelley says if the county wants to cut the contract short...

“They can come to me and recognize what we have out here and come back with an amicable fair transparent agreement,” said Kelley.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson released the following statement, Wednesday afternoon regarding events set to happen at the horseshoe arena:

“I have received several calls of concern from Midland County residents worried about events that they have planned or have tickets to at the Horseshoe Arena; including a graduation ceremony this weekend.

I want to assure the public that we’re aware of how important the arena is to the community and the events that are currently planned will continue to happen. We are working to make this transition that the termination of contract is causing as seamless as possible.”

