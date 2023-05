MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Main St. around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The city says the single-story home is a total loss.

One person was treated for minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

