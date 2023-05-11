Hotline created for concerns about Horseshoe Arena events

Hotline created for concerns about Horseshoe Arena events
Hotline created for concerns about Horseshoe Arena events(Midland County)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In response to members of the Commissioners Court receiving calls and emails of concern from Midland County residents, the county has created a “hotline” for anyone worried about events that they have planned or have tickets to at the Horseshoe Arena. 

That number is 432-235-0151.

The county is asking that anyone with concerns about a future event text or call this line and leave a voicemail with their name and event information if they’re wanting confirmation that their event isn’t going to be affected.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Juan Pedro Tellez
Midland man sentenced to 40 years in prison after shaking a baby

Latest News

Horseshoe Hospitality to continue management at Midland County Horseshoe despite termination
File Graphic
OPD responds to threat at West Walmart
Larry Johnson
Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments
It was a controversial decision that President of Horseshoe Hospitality Joe Kelley says is a...
Midland County Horseshoe Arena management to continue work despite termination