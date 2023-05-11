Hotline created for concerns about Horseshoe Arena events

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In response to members of the Commissioners Court receiving calls and emails of concern from Midland County residents, the county has created a “hotline” for anyone worried about events that they have planned or have tickets to at the Horseshoe Arena.

That number is 432-235-0151.

The county is asking that anyone with concerns about a future event text or call this line and leave a voicemail with their name and event information if they’re wanting confirmation that their event isn’t going to be affected.

