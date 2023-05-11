CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 12th, 2023

Rain chances increasing..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/11/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 12th, 2023: Big changes are in the forecast as a strong cold front and an upper-level disturbance take aim on West Texas for the Mother’s Day weekend. Scattered thunderstorms...some severe...will develop across West Texas and southeast New Mexico late on Friday and continue into the evening and early overnight hours. Heavy rain will be a possibility...especially over the eastern Permian Basin.

More rain is in the forecast by Saturday into Sunday with some locations in the Permian Basin and lower Trans-Pecos picking up one to two inches of rain. Isolated severe storms will continue to be a threat on Saturday. Cooler temperatures thanks to the rain will move in Saturday into Mother’s Day Sunday.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this rain and thunderstorm event!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips mug
Former Forsan ISD Employee Indicted for improper relationship with student
Midland ISD
Substitute teacher ‘barred’ from MISD facilities
FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.
Schools across West Texas issue statements on alleged Snapchat threats
Raji Abdulazeez, 31,
OPD makes arrest after threat at West Walmart
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/11/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/11/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, May 11th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/10/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 5/10/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, May 10th, 2023