ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, May 12th, 2023: Big changes are in the forecast as a strong cold front and an upper-level disturbance take aim on West Texas for the Mother’s Day weekend. Scattered thunderstorms...some severe...will develop across West Texas and southeast New Mexico late on Friday and continue into the evening and early overnight hours. Heavy rain will be a possibility...especially over the eastern Permian Basin.

More rain is in the forecast by Saturday into Sunday with some locations in the Permian Basin and lower Trans-Pecos picking up one to two inches of rain. Isolated severe storms will continue to be a threat on Saturday. Cooler temperatures thanks to the rain will move in Saturday into Mother’s Day Sunday.

Be sure to stay with CBS7 First Alert for the latest concerning this rain and thunderstorm event!

