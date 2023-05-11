Arrest made in murder at Faudree Ranch Apartments

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Crystal Williams, 36, at 2741 Faudree Rd.

Larry Johnson, 31, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Johnson is currently held at the Midland County Jail. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to call the Odessa Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 432-335-3333, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

