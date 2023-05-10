XTO Energy and the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum hosted Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day for Midland ISD eighth graders

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, XTO Energy and the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum hosted Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day for Midland ISD eighth graders.

Abell Junior High student Olivia Burleson spoke about how her father’s influence opened her eyes to engineering and University of Texas Permian Basin senior Grace Shayla spoke to the students about her experience interning in the engineering field.

