VERDICT: Man accused of Sexual Assault found Not Guilty

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at the Odessa American an Odessa man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was found not guilty.

Daniel Chavez was arrested in November 2018, the alleged victim testified that her sister fell out of her bed, and Chavez put her back while the alleged victim slept on the floor.

She testified Chavez left but came back and then allegedly assaulted her until her mother came into the room and confronted him.

When Chavez took the stand, he testified that he put the girls back in bed and went to the bathroom to wash his hands and face. When he left the bathroom the girl’s mother confronted him.

There was no DNA evidence linking Chavez to the alleged victim. But according to the OA, the examiner that testified said she didn’t expect to find anything based on the acts Chavez allegedly committed.

The Odessa American reports he was found not guilty.

