Scharbauer ranch to move livestock due to lack of rain

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the lack of rain in the area, it’s caused ranchers to either move their cattle or sell them.

The Midland Meat Company recently moved into a bigger space. (Noe Ortega - CBS7)

The Midland Meat Company and mother nature have not gotten a long in the last couple of years.

The Scharbauer family has been raising cattle for over a hundred years in Midland, but for the first time, they’ve had to move them to another ranch.

The good news is that John Scharbauer, owner of Scharbauer Cattle Company, was able to find a location where his cattle can live comfortably.

However, it wasn’t easy to remove them from a location that’s been home to him and his family for over a century.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard pill to swallow. I mean i’m not gonna lie. It’s depressing pulling in on this place and seeing it, because I’ve seen it with its sunday dress on to. So, seeing it like this, it hurts,” said Scharbauer.

Because of the dry land, there’s not much grass for these co

Scharbauer Ranch water storage tank shows decreasing water levels. (Noe Ortega - CBS7)

ws to eat.

Scharbauer Cattle Company, which normally has lots of cows, currently has only four standing alone. And those four will eventually be moved.

One of Scharbauer's cows watches our camera. (Noe Ortega - CBS7)

However, Scharbauer says he can’t afford to stop or start over.

“I don’t have that luxury of not. I have to keep my cows going and there’s over a hundred years of genetics in these cows and they’re producing some of the best beef in the country. And you just can’t make that up overnight. You just can’t get those genetics.” said Scharbauer.

The Scharbauer family was one of the founding families in Midland.

In those hundred years, they’ve added genetics from the hereford and angus cattle.

Because they’ve been in this family for so long, it’s important that they keep those genetics that took years to form.

Midland Meat Company provides meats for restaurants and markets in the area, but also in states like New York, Georgia, Missouri, and more.

The Midland Meat Company has a variety of cuts of meat. (Noe Ortega - CBS7)

Even though it hasn’t affected the store now, that doesn’t mean they’re safe from other issues.

“Luckily here at the store, we don’t notice very much effects immediately, it is a two to three year process before we see the animals that they’re at before we see them here at store level. But it does have an impact of course.” said Adrian Vargas, general manager of the Midland Meat Company.

“You know, I’ve had to raise my prices about 20% in the last two years. But it’s still not probably catching up to the 50% that I’m having to come out of pocket here to feed cattle and different places up there on my other ranches and stuff. It’s an ongoing issue for everyone.” said Scharbauer.

Scharbauer has another ranch in Adrian, TX. Where he planned to take his cattle to.

However, there was a fire due to a car accident that burned 45-hundred acres. He plans to move his cattle to one of his ranches in Amarillo in August.

A rancher saying says that if you kill a rattlesnake, toss it up in the air and if it lands belly up, it means rain will come that week.

While out there with Scharbauer at his ranch, that exact saying came to life, and so he expects rain coming this week.

