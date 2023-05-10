Odessa College hosts 15th annual Drive to Success Finale

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College hosted the 15th annual Drive to Success finale.

Two OC students won a Ford Mustang and F-150.

Cresencio Cortez won a 2023 Ford Mustang and Lucero Lozano won a F-150.

There were 10 finalists and to announce the winners President Gregory Williams drew an alarm button on the key fobs and the people standing next to the vehicles sounding alarms won.

Lozano, who won the F-150 says this is the first time she has ever won anything.

“I feel honored and blessed to be able to win this I don’t know. I am at a loss for words to be honest with you but I feel very blessed to have this opportunity and to win this vehicle because god knows I needed a vehicle,” said Lozano.

The remaining eight finalists also walked away with a cash prize.

The Drive to Success program is a way of encouraging student engagement by giving students the chance to earn prizes for doing things that increase their overall success in college.

