Midland ISD issues statement on alleged Snapchat threats

FILE: The Snapchat logo is pictured on a phone screen in this undated photo.(Cropped AdamPrzezdziek / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has released the following statement after rumors spread of an alleged threat to schools on Snapchat.

“MISD is aware of a rumor circulating on social media, predominantly on Snapchat, that indicates there will be a school shooting at 2:30 p.m. and possible bombing at 6 p.m. today.

There is no indication that this rumor targets MISD nor that it originated in Midland or our area. It is not considered a credible threat at this time, and school business is continuing as usual.

Midland ISD Police and other local law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information about the origin of these threats, please call Midland ISD Police Department dispatch at 432-240-1050. You can also submit anonymously at anonymousalerts.com/midlandisd or through Crime Stoppers by calling 432-694-8477 or online at 694tips.com.”

