Midland Horseshoe Arena: What’s going on?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back in April, a controversial recommendation was made during the Midland County Commissioners Court.

This proposal has since been approved, but is it legal?

The Midland County Horseshoe citizens review committee proposed to terminate the current management contract for the Horseshoe as soon as practical and complete an RFP, a Request For Proposal written by a third party on the future management of the Horseshoe.

Almost two weeks after this proposal, The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 3 to 2 to terminate the contract between the county and Horseshoe Hospitality.

It’s unclear what this means for the employees that worked under Horseshoe Hospitality.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson released the following statement, Wednesday afternoon regarding events set to happen at the horseshoe arena:

“I have received several calls of concern from Midland County residents worried about events that they have planned or have tickets to at the Horseshoe Arena; including a graduation ceremony this weekend. I want to assure the public that we’re aware of how important the arena is to the community and the events that are currently planned will continue to happen. We are working to make this transition that the termination of contract is causing as seamless as possible,”

