Midland Horseshoe Arena: What’s going on?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Back in April, a controversial recommendation was made during the Midland County Commissioners Court.
This proposal has since been approved, but is it legal?
The Midland County Horseshoe citizens review committee proposed to terminate the current management contract for the Horseshoe as soon as practical and complete an RFP, a Request For Proposal written by a third party on the future management of the Horseshoe.
Almost two weeks after this proposal, The Midland County Commissioners Court voted 3 to 2 to terminate the contract between the county and Horseshoe Hospitality.
It’s unclear what this means for the employees that worked under Horseshoe Hospitality.
Midland County Judge Terry Johnson released the following statement, Wednesday afternoon regarding events set to happen at the horseshoe arena:
